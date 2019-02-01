Gold Resource (GORO) Shares Up 5.8%

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) shares shot up 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.75. 530,397 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 442,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.26 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th will be issued a $0.0017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 8th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,795,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after buying an additional 414,630 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 434,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 104,197 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gold Resource by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,679,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,248,000 after purchasing an additional 436,705 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Gold Resource by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,598,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,533,000 after purchasing an additional 279,465 shares during the period.

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the El Aguila project comprising 19 mining concessions aggregating approximately 30,215 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca.

