GlyEco (GLYE) and Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC) Head to Head Comparison

GlyEco (OTCMKTS:GLYE) and Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares GlyEco and Orion Engineered Carbons’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlyEco -37.36% -201.67% -38.05% Orion Engineered Carbons 8.22% 108.30% 10.94%

GlyEco has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orion Engineered Carbons has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for GlyEco and Orion Engineered Carbons, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlyEco 0 0 0 0 N/A Orion Engineered Carbons 0 0 5 0 3.00

Orion Engineered Carbons has a consensus price target of $35.40, suggesting a potential upside of 28.31%. Given Orion Engineered Carbons’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Orion Engineered Carbons is more favorable than GlyEco.

Dividends

Orion Engineered Carbons pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. GlyEco does not pay a dividend. Orion Engineered Carbons pays out 49.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Orion Engineered Carbons has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.2% of GlyEco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of Orion Engineered Carbons shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of GlyEco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GlyEco and Orion Engineered Carbons’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlyEco $12.07 million 0.34 -$5.18 million N/A N/A Orion Engineered Carbons $1.33 billion 1.24 $75.53 million $1.63 16.93

Orion Engineered Carbons has higher revenue and earnings than GlyEco.

Summary

Orion Engineered Carbons beats GlyEco on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GlyEco

GlyEco, Inc., a specialty chemical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes performance fluids for the automotive, commercial, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Industrial. Its Consumer segment provides antifreeze/coolant products; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning fluids; and waste glycol disposal services. The company's Industrial segment develops, manufactures, and markets additive packages for the antifreeze/coolant, gas patch coolant, and heat transfer industries; and METALGUARD additive package product line comprising one-step inhibitor systems to make various types of antifreeze concentrates and 50/50 coolants for automobiles, heavy-duty diesel engines, stationary engines in gas patch, and other applications, as well as METALGUARD heat transfer fluids that include propylene and ethylene glycol based light and heavy-duty fluids for various operating temperatures. It also operates a glycol re-distillation plant in West Virginia, which processes waste glycol into virgin quality recycled glycol for sale to industrial customers. GlyEco, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications. It also provides rubber carbon black products for applications in mechanical rubber goods under the PUREX brand, as well as in tires under the ECORAX brand name. The company was formerly known as Orion Engineered Carbons S.à r.l. and changed its name to Orion Engineered Carbons, S.A. in July 2014. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Senningerberg, Luxembourg. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is a subsidiary of Kinove Luxembourg Holdings 1 S.a r.l.

