Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,896,047 shares, an increase of 156.3% from the December 31st total of 739,773 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,691 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 37,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 30,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $533,000. Finally, Blue Sky Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MLPA opened at $8.73 on Friday. Global X MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $10.55.

