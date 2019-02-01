Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) Receives Buy Rating from William Blair

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Wednesday.

The analysts wrote, “We continue to view the stock as substantially de-risked with the completion of 24 weeks of therapy in the additional 118 enrolled patients in the Phase III HOPE study , publication of the HOPE Part A data set, and a pre-NDA meeting update in the first half as well as potential Subpart H filing in the second half as key catalysts for shares this year . We also see the company as a potential takeout candidate given the significant unmet medical need in sickle cell disease, the impressive data shown in patients with or without concomitant hydroxyurea, and the alignment of a once-daily , oral therapy dosed (potentially) in perpetuity with the large pharma commercial model. GBT remains our top pick for 2019.””

GBT has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright set a $125.00 price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Global Blood Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

GBT stock opened at $47.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 2.12. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $68.05.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,807,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,642 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,148,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,658,000 after acquiring an additional 320,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,202,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,693,000 after acquiring an additional 108,137 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,202,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,693,000 after acquiring an additional 108,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,186,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,079,000 after acquiring an additional 43,507 shares in the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

