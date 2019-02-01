Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Sells 250 Shares of CME Group Inc (CME)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lessened its position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for 2.9% of Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BP PLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 102,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,912,000 after purchasing an additional 14,534 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 61,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 17,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $3,357,083.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Terrence A. Duffy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total value of $1,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 95,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,059,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,847 shares of company stock valued at $10,593,890. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CME. BidaskClub lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Barclays began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on CME Group from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

NASDAQ CME opened at $182.28 on Friday. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $149.38 and a fifty-two week high of $197.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th were issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.70%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

