Giyani Metals Corp (CVE:WDG)’s share price rose 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 543,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 332,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/giyani-metals-wdg-stock-price-up-25.html.

About Giyani Metals (CVE:WDG)

Giyani Metals Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold, manganese, and precious metal mining projects in South Africa and Canada. The company holds interests in the Kgwakgwe Hill manganese mine with six prospecting licenses located in the Kanye Basin, Southeastern Botswana.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Giyani Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Giyani Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.