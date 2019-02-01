Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $410,000 Holdings in Celgene Co. (CELG)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Celgene by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Celgene during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celgene by 217.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Celgene during the third quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celgene during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celgene stock opened at $88.46 on Friday. Celgene Co. has a 1 year low of $58.59 and a 1 year high of $102.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.07. Celgene had a return on equity of 108.76% and a net margin of 19.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Celgene Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

