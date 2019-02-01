Genuine Parts (GPC) is Gabelli Funds LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,381,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Genuine Parts makes up about 0.9% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.94% of Genuine Parts worth $132,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ffcm LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 43.4% in the third quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GPC shares. ValuEngine cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Bank of America cut Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

In related news, Director John R. Holder bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.81 per share, with a total value of $50,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,058 shares in the company, valued at $711,516.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $99.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.33. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $85.80 and a 12-month high of $105.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 62.07%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement and industrial parts, electrical and electronic materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Poland. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores.

