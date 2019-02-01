Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Acquires Shares of 85,242 iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 85,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,164,000. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.3% of Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC owned 0.32% of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $594,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 341.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 12,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,061,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDEV opened at $52.29 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.05 and a 52-week high of $61.60.

