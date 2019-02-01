Genedrive’s (GDR) Under Review Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Genedrive (LON:GDR)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a report released on Friday.

Shares of LON GDR opened at GBX 24.50 ($0.32) on Friday. Genedrive has a 52-week low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 44.50 ($0.58).

Genedrive Company Profile

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. It operates through three divisions: Preclinical Research Services, Pharmacogenomic Services, and Diagnostics.

