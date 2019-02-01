Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Position in El Paso Electric (EE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,414,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 3.48% of El Paso Electric worth $70,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in El Paso Electric by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in El Paso Electric by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 86,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in El Paso Electric by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in El Paso Electric by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 23,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its stake in El Paso Electric by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 18,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get El Paso Electric alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on EE. ValuEngine cut El Paso Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Paso Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. El Paso Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

NYSE EE opened at $52.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.41. El Paso Electric has a one year low of $47.99 and a one year high of $64.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.12. El Paso Electric had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $300.27 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that El Paso Electric will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. El Paso Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.50%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Position in El Paso Electric (EE)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/gamco-investors-inc-et-al-trims-position-in-el-paso-electric-ee.html.

About El Paso Electric

El Paso Electric Company, a public utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in west Texas and southern New Mexico. It generates electricity through nuclear fuel, natural gas, and coal, as well as solar photovoltaic panels and wind turbines with a generating capability of approximately 2,082 megawatts.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE).

Receive News & Ratings for El Paso Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Paso Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.