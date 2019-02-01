Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOXA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,972,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,314 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.11% of Twenty-First Century Fox worth $94,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 47.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,152,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,046,000 after buying an additional 34,038,507 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 179.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 6,890,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,222,000 after acquiring an additional 15,558,905 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,789,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,840,000 after acquiring an additional 14,117,855 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 52,001,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,214,000 after acquiring an additional 12,585,338 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 1,013.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,150,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,914,000 after acquiring an additional 11,059,103 shares during the period. 51.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twenty-First Century Fox alerts:

Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox stock opened at $49.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $50.15. The firm has a market cap of $90.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Twenty-First Century Fox had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.93.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/gamco-investors-inc-et-al-reduces-holdings-in-twenty-first-century-fox-inc-foxa.html.

Twenty-First Century Fox Company Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.