Gabelli Funds LLC Has $94.72 Million Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,688,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Aerojet Rocketdyne makes up 0.6% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 3.43% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $94,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 161,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Martin Turchin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $188,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,857. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJRD opened at $39.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $24.41 and a 52-week high of $40.59.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.13. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 42.70%. The company had revenue of $497.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AJRD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

