Gabelli Funds LLC Has $67.75 Million Holdings in Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,282,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,200 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.44% of Liberty Global worth $67,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1,186.6% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LBTYK opened at $23.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Liberty Global PLC has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $37.86.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 36.93%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

