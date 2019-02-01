GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Takes Position in InfraREIT Inc (HIFR)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in InfraREIT Inc (NYSE:HIFR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 95,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 0.22% of InfraREIT as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of InfraREIT by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,989,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,676,000 after purchasing an additional 461,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of InfraREIT by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,989,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,676,000 after purchasing an additional 461,435 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of InfraREIT by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,034,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,171,000 after purchasing an additional 30,249 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of InfraREIT by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,832,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,910,000 after purchasing an additional 814,528 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of InfraREIT by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,345,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,461,000 after purchasing an additional 120,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut InfraREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded InfraREIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on InfraREIT from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th.

NYSE HIFR opened at $21.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. InfraREIT Inc has a 52 week low of $17.96 and a 52 week high of $23.34.

InfraREIT (NYSE:HIFR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $48.93 million for the quarter. InfraREIT had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 18.02%. Analysts anticipate that InfraREIT Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 28th.

InfraREIT Profile

InfraREIT is engaged in owning and leasing rate-regulated electric transmission assets in the state of Texas and is structured as a real estate investment trust. The Company is externally managed by Hunt Utility Services, LLC, an affiliate of Hunt Consolidated, Inc (a diversified holding company based in Dallas, Texas, and managed by the Ray L.

