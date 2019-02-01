GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Purchases 11,900 Shares of Navigators Group Inc (NAVG)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 0.18% of Navigators Group worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navigators Group by 11.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,221,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,617,000 after purchasing an additional 340,557 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Navigators Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,487,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $171,871,000 after purchasing an additional 11,326 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Navigators Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,472,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,882,000 after purchasing an additional 78,122 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navigators Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,472,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,882,000 after purchasing an additional 78,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in shares of Navigators Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 674,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,581,000 after purchasing an additional 41,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Navigators Group alerts:

Navigators Group stock opened at $69.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Navigators Group Inc has a 52-week low of $46.25 and a 52-week high of $71.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.17 and a beta of 0.45.

Navigators Group (NASDAQ:NAVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.52). Navigators Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $374.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.96 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Navigators Group Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigators Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub lowered Navigators Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Navigators Group in a research note on Monday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Navigators Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Purchases 11,900 Shares of Navigators Group Inc (NAVG)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/gabelli-co-investment-advisers-inc-purchases-11900-shares-of-navigators-group-inc-navg.html.

About Navigators Group

The Navigators Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites marine, property and casualty, and professional liability insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through the U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Corporate segments.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Navigators Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigators Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.