GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Has $25.11 Million Position in Dun & Bradstreet Corp (DNB)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Corp (NYSE:DNB) by 75.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,477 shares during the quarter. Dun & Bradstreet comprises approximately 3.5% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 0.47% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $25,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,286,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 589,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,451,000 after purchasing an additional 142,975 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 826,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,407,000 after acquiring an additional 327,334 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 396,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,585,000 after acquiring an additional 85,836 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNB stock opened at $144.74 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet Corp has a 52-week low of $105.42 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $416.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.51 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 36.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Corp will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.40.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation provides commercial data, analytics, and insight on businesses. The company operates through two segments, Americas and Non-Americas. It offers risk management solutions comprising trade credit solutions, such as The D&B Credit Suite, which includes D&B Credit and DNBi, subscription-based online applications that offer customers real time access to information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; various business information reports; and D&B Credibility solutions primarily for small businesses; Supplier Risk Manager, an online application that helps businesses mitigate supply chain risk; Compliance product suite that includes D&B Onboard and D&B Compliance Check, which helps customers comply with anti-money laundering and anti-bribery and corruption regulations through onboarding, screening, and monitoring of customers and third parties; and D&B Direct, an API that enables data integration inside enterprise applications, such as ERP, and enables master data management and toolkit.

