GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Has $11.94 Million Holdings in NxStage Medical, Inc. (NXTM)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in NxStage Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTM) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,045 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the quarter. NxStage Medical comprises about 1.7% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 0.63% of NxStage Medical worth $11,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXTM. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NxStage Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of NxStage Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of NxStage Medical by 2,689.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of NxStage Medical by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,635 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of NxStage Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.
NxStage Medical stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -132.14 and a beta of 0.07. NxStage Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $29.26.
NXTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NxStage Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded NxStage Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NxStage Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th.
About NxStage Medical
NxStage Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for patients suffering from chronic or acute kidney failure. Its primary product includes the System One, a portable hemodialysis system, which is used primarily for home hemodialysis and a range of dialysis therapies to deliver in the home setting.
