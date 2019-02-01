FY2020 EPS Estimates for OrganiGram Holdings Inc Boosted by Beacon Securities (OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (CVE:OGI) – Investment analysts at Beacon Securities lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for OrganiGram in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 29th. Beacon Securities analyst R. Stanley now expects that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. Beacon Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

OrganiGram (CVE:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 14th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.21 million for the quarter.

OGI has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$5.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OrganiGram stock opened at C$7.81 on Thursday. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of C$3.26 and a twelve month high of C$8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 18.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.