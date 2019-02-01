FY2019 EPS Estimates for Fujitsu General (FGELF) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Fujitsu General (OTCMKTS:FGELF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fujitsu General in a report issued on Sunday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fujitsu General’s FY2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fujitsu General from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th.

OTCMKTS FGELF opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. Fujitsu General has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $21.35. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.93.

