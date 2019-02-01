FY2018 EPS Estimates for LCI Industries Reduced by Analyst (LCII)

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) – Northcoast Research lowered their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LCI Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 29th. Northcoast Research analyst S. Woolf now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.01 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.15. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for LCI Industries’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

LCII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $111.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.40.

LCII stock opened at $82.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.05. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $59.68 and a fifty-two week high of $119.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.24.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $604.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director James Gero bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.24 per share, for a total transaction of $948,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 278,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,610,632.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in LCI Industries by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, along with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

