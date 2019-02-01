FY2018 EPS Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Limited Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (FM)

First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2019 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.20 to C$16.70 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Barclays upgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$18.25 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.33.

FM stock opened at C$15.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.74. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$9.45 and a 1 year high of C$23.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion and a PE ratio of 84.03.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.24 billion.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates in seven mines and one copper smelter, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

