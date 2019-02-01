FY2018 Earnings Estimate for Enerplus Corp Issued By SunTrust Banks (ERF)

Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2018 EPS estimates for Enerplus in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ERF. Zacks Investment Research raised Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.50 price target on shares of Enerplus in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Enerplus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

Shares of ERF opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.62. Enerplus has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $13.87.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $244.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.36 million. Enerplus had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 12.80%.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 31st will be issued a $0.007 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 30th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 11.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,444 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. Its crude oil properties are located in the Fort Berthold region of North Dakota and the Elm Coulee field in Richland County, Montana; and crude oil Waterfloods in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada.

