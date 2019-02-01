Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fujitsu had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter. Fujitsu updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.96-4.96 EPS.

Shares of FJTSY opened at $12.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.89. Fujitsu has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $17.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Fujitsu alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fujitsu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Fujitsu (FJTSY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.41 EPS” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/fujitsu-fjtsy-posts-quarterly-earnings-results-misses-estimates-by-0-41-eps.html.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company. The company's Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, including datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fujitsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujitsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.