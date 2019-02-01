Frenkel Topping Group (FEN) Earns Corporate Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN) in a report released on Thursday morning.

Shares of Frenkel Topping Group stock traded up GBX 0.98 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 29.98 ($0.39). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,543. Frenkel Topping Group has a 52-week low of GBX 44 ($0.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 69 ($0.90).

In other news, insider Tim Linacre bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £2,800 ($3,658.70).

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory and investment management services to personal injury and clinical negligence victims in the United Kingdom. It also offers wealth management services. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

