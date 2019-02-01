FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH (FDVA) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FDVA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03, reports. The business had revenue of $5.02 million for the quarter.

OTCMKTS FDVA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.52. The company had a trading volume of 238,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044. FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.11 million, a P/E ratio of 312.33 and a beta of 0.63.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th.

The Freedom Bank of Virginia provides various banking products and services primarily in the Northern Virginia area. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include consumer loans, such as installment loans, home equity line of credit, and mortgages for purchasing homes or refinancing existing mortgages; and commercial loans, including business installment loans, commercial line of credit, commercial real estate mortgages, and small business administration loans, as well as mortgage services.

