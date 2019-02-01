Fosun International Ltd Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

Fosun International Ltd reduced its position in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,184 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Leerink Swann lowered shares of Cardinal Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.91.

CAH opened at $48.86 on Friday. Cardinal Health Inc has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $74.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $35.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4763 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.20%.

Cardinal Health declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cardinal Health news, SVP Stuart G. Laws sold 804 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $44,662.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,298.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

