Fosun International Ltd Acquires 27,000 Shares of Incyte Co. (INCY)

Fosun International Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 54.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Incyte were worth $4,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Ledyard National Bank bought a new position in Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 19,237.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $80.96 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $96.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Incyte had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $449.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

INCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.34.

In related news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,362,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.77 per share, with a total value of $68,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,173.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,354 shares of company stock valued at $5,246,624. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States. It offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

