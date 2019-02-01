Fosun International Ltd Acquires 208,333 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT)

Fosun International Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,333 shares during the quarter. MakeMyTrip comprises approximately 0.9% of Fosun International Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Fosun International Ltd owned approximately 0.61% of MakeMyTrip worth $15,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 4,612.7% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 6,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 17,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $26.72 on Friday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a fifty-two week low of $19.66 and a fifty-two week high of $41.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 0.03.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.12. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMYT. TheStreet raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MakeMyTrip presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

