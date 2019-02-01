Foster & Motley Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,428,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,736 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 91.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,647,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,115,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,374,000 after purchasing an additional 129,182 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,051,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,139,000 after purchasing an additional 869,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,453,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,105,000 after purchasing an additional 232,971 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

NEAR opened at $50.11 on Friday. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/foster-motley-inc-increases-stake-in-ishares-short-maturity-bond-etf-near.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.