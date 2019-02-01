Foster & Motley Inc. Increases Position in ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 104.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,142 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in ONEOK by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ONEOK by 827.4% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $64.21 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $71.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. ONEOK had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 28th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 25th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.45%.

Several research firms have commented on OKE. Barclays set a $66.00 price target on shares of ONEOK and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.35.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

