Foster & Motley Inc. Boosts Position in Snap-on Incorporated (SNA)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 517.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,755 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Snap-on by 348.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 623,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,427,000 after purchasing an additional 484,317 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in Snap-on by 11,813.7% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 333,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,180,000 after purchasing an additional 330,428 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Snap-on by 267.3% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 129,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after purchasing an additional 94,333 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Snap-on by 56.7% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 227,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,686,000 after purchasing an additional 82,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,272,000.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded Snap-on from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Friday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Snap-on from $216.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.33.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $165.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $135.29 and a 12 month high of $189.46. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32.

In other news, Chairman Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,433 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $3,158,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/foster-motley-inc-boosts-position-in-snap-on-incorporated-sna.html.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.