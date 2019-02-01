Fortune Brands Home & Security Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,525 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 4,950% compared to the average volume of 50 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 136.4% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBHS opened at $45.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $35.27 and a one year high of $71.62.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.08). Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 20.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FBHS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.58.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

