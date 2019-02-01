Fortis Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.74 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (FTS)

Fortis Inc (TSE:FTS) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2019 earnings estimates for Fortis in a report released on Monday, January 28th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will earn $2.74 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.71. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65. The business had revenue of C$2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.14 billion.

FTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Fortis from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fortis from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. TD Securities lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Industrial Alliance Securities cut their price target on Fortis from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Fortis from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.11.

TSE:FTS opened at C$46.86 on Wednesday. Fortis has a 1 year low of C$39.38 and a 1 year high of C$47.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.04%.

In related news, insider Nora Duke sold 16,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.25, for a total transaction of C$791,059.50. Also, Director Jamie Roberts sold 2,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.19, for a total value of C$117,927.81.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 422,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 96,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,834 megawatts (MW), including 64 MW of solar capacity.

