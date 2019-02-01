Fortis (FTS) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.87

Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.87 and last traded at $35.69, with a volume of 13574 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.68.

FTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.09.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Fortis had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be issued a $0.342 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 69.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,164,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,361,000 after purchasing an additional 234,746 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 123,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 25,410 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortis Company Profile (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 422,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 96,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,834 megawatts (MW), including 64 MW of solar capacity.

