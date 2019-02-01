Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $317,000 Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV)

Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 51.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,029,000 after purchasing an additional 551,075 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 38.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 82,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 792,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,221,000 after purchasing an additional 158,111 shares during the last quarter.

BATS USMV opened at $55.36 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st were issued a $0.0327 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 28th.

