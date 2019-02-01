Focused Wealth Management Inc Acquires New Stake in InVitae Corp (NVTA)

Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InVitae in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of InVitae by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of InVitae by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 10,119 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of InVitae by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 54,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of InVitae by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 319,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 166,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

InVitae stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.90. InVitae Corp has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.80 million. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 103.37% and a negative net margin of 109.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that InVitae Corp will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other InVitae news, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $57,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Aguiar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,222 shares of company stock valued at $316,950. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of InVitae in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on InVitae in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on InVitae to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on InVitae in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

InVitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's tests include multiple genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; proactive health and wellness screening; and preimplantation embryo testing and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

