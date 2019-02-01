Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Fluor Co. (NEW)’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Fluor Co. (NEW) reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Fluor Co. (NEW) will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fluor Co. (NEW).

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Fluor Co. (NEW) had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on FLR. UBS Group set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Bank of America set a $67.00 price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Citigroup set a $66.00 price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fluor Co. (NEW) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

NYSE:FLR traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.76. The stock had a trading volume of 29,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,593. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $29.78 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.70.

In other news, Chairman David Thomas Seaton acquired 5,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.52 per share, for a total transaction of $250,266.16. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 301,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,623,928. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,092,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 12,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, and project management services worldwide. The company's Energy & Chemicals segment offers a range of design, engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, and project management services in the upstream, midstream, downstream, chemical, petrochemical, offshore and onshore oil and gas production, liquefied natural gas and pipeline markets.

