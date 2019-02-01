FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund (LKOR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:LKOR) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1812 per share on Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 1st. This is a boost from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 106.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of LKOR stock remained flat at $$50.17 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,191. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $54.69.

