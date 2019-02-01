Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 700 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $10,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEG. Zacks Investment Research cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Mizuho raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.04.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 25,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $1,391,806.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $2,665,893.22. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 462,726 shares in the company, valued at $23,538,871.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 129,859 shares of company stock worth $6,960,523 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEG opened at $54.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.19 and a 12 month high of $56.68. The company has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.39.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

