Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lowers Position in Metlife Inc (MET)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Metlife were worth $8,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banced Corp grew its holdings in Metlife by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Banced Corp now owns 8,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Metlife by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Metlife by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 8,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Metlife by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Metlife by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Metlife alerts:

Shares of MET opened at $45.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.21. Metlife Inc has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $49.50.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $16.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Metlife declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 5th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 4th. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Gutierrez acquired 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.04 per share, with a total value of $249,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,238.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MET. Zacks Investment Research lowered Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Bank of America raised Metlife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.06 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.16.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/fjarde-ap-fonden-fourth-swedish-national-pension-fund-lowers-position-in-metlife-inc-met.html.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.