Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $9.22 Million Position in Halliburton (HAL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,830 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,700 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $9,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton by 644.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,927,010 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $604,991,000 after buying an additional 12,922,480 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Halliburton by 73,106.2% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,734,967 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $272,968,000 after buying an additional 6,725,767 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 24.8% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,776,422 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $883,006,000 after buying an additional 3,932,014 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Halliburton by 24.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,166,419 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $736,285,000 after buying an additional 3,586,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Halliburton by 62.6% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,644,460 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $350,360,000 after buying an additional 3,328,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HAL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Citigroup set a $45.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.65.

In related news, VP Anne L. Beaty sold 2,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $75,115.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,425.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Anne L. Beaty sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $232,776.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,796.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,787 shares of company stock valued at $404,538. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $31.36 on Friday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $54.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

