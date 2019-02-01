Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $10.37 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $10,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 157.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $193.00 price target on shares of S&P Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.57.

In other S&P Global news, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 225 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.51, for a total value of $41,289.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

SPGI opened at $191.65 on Friday. S&P Global Inc has a 1-year low of $156.68 and a 1-year high of $217.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

