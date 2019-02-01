First Personal Financial Services Lowers Stake in Clorox Co (CLX)

First Personal Financial Services reduced its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Clorox makes up approximately 1.4% of First Personal Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Clorox were worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in Clorox by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Clorox by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Barclays set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Clorox and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.08.

CLX stock opened at $148.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Clorox Co has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $167.70.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 102.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 22nd. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

In other news, COO Dawn C. Willoughby sold 25,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $4,067,935.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,538,245.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.56, for a total transaction of $600,496.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,582.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 313,228 shares of company stock valued at $50,910,506 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

