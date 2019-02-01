First Personal Financial Services Has $47,000 Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM)

First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MLM. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “strong sell” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens set a $205.00 price target on Martin Marietta Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.55.

MLM stock opened at $176.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.75 and a 12-month high of $238.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director John J. Koraleski acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $174.07 per share, with a total value of $174,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,080.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total value of $273,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,683,628.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “First Personal Financial Services Has $47,000 Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/first-personal-financial-services-has-47000-stake-in-martin-marietta-materials-inc-mlm.html.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural-resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete, and asphalt and paving products; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.