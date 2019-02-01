First Personal Financial Services Has $122,000 Stake in Sanofi SA (SNY)

First Personal Financial Services lowered its stake in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Sanofi were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Sanofi by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Sanofi by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in Sanofi by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 73,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi stock opened at $43.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $108.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi SA has a fifty-two week low of $37.43 and a fifty-two week high of $45.62.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

SNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Argus boosted their price target on Sanofi from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Barclays upgraded Sanofi from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

