First of Long Island Corp (FLIC) Stake Boosted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,800 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.54% of First of Long Island worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLIC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,822,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,297,000 after purchasing an additional 139,488 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the 2nd quarter worth $3,115,000. M3F Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the 3rd quarter worth $2,647,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 601,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,941,000 after purchasing an additional 102,257 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the 3rd quarter worth $1,074,000. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Donald L. Manfredonia sold 3,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $79,513.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,090.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First of Long Island stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. First of Long Island Corp has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.67.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). First of Long Island had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 29.59%. The business had revenue of $24.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.51 million. Analysts forecast that First of Long Island Corp will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.72%.

FLIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of First of Long Island from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to privately owned businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as personal and non-personal money market and savings products.

