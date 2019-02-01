First National Bank of Hutchinson Sells 4,243 Shares of Hexcel Co. (HXL)

First National Bank of Hutchinson cut its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,243 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HXL. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Hexcel by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel in the third quarter valued at $144,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hexcel in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

HXL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hexcel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Hexcel from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $119,288.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,156.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $67.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.42.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.55 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 4th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. The company operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycombs, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blade, recreational product, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

