First Manhattan Co. Sells 300 Shares of IDACORP Inc (IDA)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its holdings in shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,313 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $8,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDA. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 387 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $97.50 on Friday. IDACORP Inc has a 52 week low of $79.59 and a 52 week high of $102.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.40.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The coal producer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.26. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $408.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IDACORP Inc will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 5th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. It operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, as well as 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and owns interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

