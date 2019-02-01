First Manhattan Co. Lowers Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG)

First Manhattan Co. cut its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,967 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $12,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at $273,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at $278,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 25.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $343,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABG shares. ValuEngine cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Asbury Automotive Group to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $70.65 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.60 and a fifty-two week high of $77.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance, replacement parts, and collision repair services. The company also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection insurance, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance.

